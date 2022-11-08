T20 WC: Rohit, Dravid, Kohli have given up their business class seats for Indian pacers - Reports

Team India have entered the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition in Australia. They are now gearing up for their face-off versus 2010 winners England in the semis and will aim to get past Jos Buttler & Co. to enter their third T20 WC final overall. While India have not had an easy ride reaching the last four, they have not had much respite off the field as well with continuous travel.

India started their campaign in Melbourne and then travelled to Sydney before playing their last three games in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, respectively. They are now set to take the field at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide for the semis and amid the regular travel, skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and former captain Virat Kohli's heartfelt gestures have now come out in the open. As per reports, the Indian team management have taken an important step to ensure the pacers get enough rest and recover in time amid the regular flight travels.

ALSO READ | If I was Babar, I would...' - Akram unimpressed with PAK's dressing room videos being released online

In this regard, Rohit, Dravid and Kohli have sacrificed their business class seats on flights during the T20 WC. “Before the tournament, we decided that since the pace bowlers clock the maximum mileage on field day in, day out, they need to stretch their legs,” a member of the support staff told Indian Express while explaining the unique move. As per the ICC norms for all 16 teams; each squad gets as many as four business-class seats during a flight. Thus, usually such seats are reserved for captain, coach, team manager and a senior player.

Needless to say, Dravid, Rohit and Kohli's act is generous enough for the pace department, featuring Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md Shami and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. So far, the quadret have impressed a lot with Arshdeep having ten scalps, Shami and Bhuvi with six and four wickets respectively whereas Hardik has also chipped in with regular breakthroughs (having eight scalps from five games).