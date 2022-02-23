'He must learn to not.....': Virat Kohli's childhood coach shares advice for Rohit Sharma

Captain Rohit Sharma impressed one and all in India's white-ball series, at home, versus West Indies. Being appointed as the full-time limited-overs captain, Rohit marshalled his troops with ease and rotated his bowlers effortlessly during some crunch encounters versus the Windies.

Post WI's tour of India, the national selectors appointed Rohit as Test captain as well; promoting him as an all-format skipper. Thus, the Rohit Sharma-era has commenced in Indian cricket with his appointment as the all-format captain. Ahead of the three T20Is between the Men in Blue and Sri Lanka, starting on Thursday (February 24), Virat Kohli's childhood coach has shared some words of advice for captain Rohit.

"Rohit Sharma is considered a cool captain, but we have seen him get angry on the field lately (during the WI series). He must learn to not express his anger at his teammates in public. If someone makes a mistake, then he needs to make them understand in a calmer way," Kohli's childhood coach said.

Further, Rajkumar stated that he was pleased to see former skipper Kohli and his successor Rohit work together on the field. "It's good to see Rohit and Virat working together. We have seen this in the past as well when Kohli was the captain. He used to field in the deep during the death overs and MS Dhoni was handling things in the middle," he added.

While Rohit did a wonderful job as captain during the white-ball series versus West Indies, Hitman will like to control his anger when the going gets tough. Usually considered as a calm and composed captain, Hitman did show some emotions on the field during the three ODIs and T20Is against the Men in Maroon.