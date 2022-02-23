It's a huge honour: Rohit Sharma elated after being appointed India's captain across all formats

Rohit Sharma was recently appointed as India's permanent Test captain after Virat Kohli's departure. Rohit will be leading India in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home which will be his first major assignment as the captain of the side in the longest format.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the start of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will be followed by the two Tests, Rohit was asked about his appointment as India's all-format captain. The Hitman said it was a huge honour for him to be leading the country in all three formats. Rohit also stated that he is looking forward to the challenges that he is expected to come across as the captain of the Indian team.

"It is a huge honour and it is always a great feeling to be captaining India in all three formats. I have a lot of challenges to look forward to, once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team, we have a solid bunch of guys, so looking forward to leading them onto the park and seeing what we can create on the field," Rohit said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is also an integral member of the Indian team across all formats, has been appointed as Rohit's deputy for the Test and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah has been appointed as the vice-captain in the absence of KL Rahul, who will miss both the Tests and T20Is due to an injury.

Speaking about easing Bumrah into a leadership role, Rohit said it doesn't matter if the vice-captain of the side is a batter or a bowler. Rohit said he has observed Bumrah from close quarters having played with him for so many years for India and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

"It does not matter too much whether it is a batter of bowler who is the vice-captain. It is the mind that matters and Bumrah has a great mind of the game. I have seen it closely. Honestly, yes, it is a good way for him to step into the leadership role now," said Rohit.

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting from Thursday (February 23) followed by the two Tests.