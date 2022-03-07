'He made me look like a fool': When Virat Kohli recalled his face-off with Shane Warne during IPL 2009

Shane Warne's tragic demise has left the cricketing world shocked and saddened. The Australian cricket legend breathed his last in Thailand last week. Regarded as one of the best spinners of all time, Warne has been hailed by many for his on-field heroics and remarkable contributions to the game.

Several former and current cricketers have paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary spinner while recalling the time spent with him. His immense love for the game and larger than life character was a secret to none which made Warne one of the most popular cricketers around the globe.

A magician with the ball in his hands, Warne revived leg-spin with his charismatic performances and won numerous matches for his country. Warne troubled some of the best batters of his time during his playing days, including former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Though Kohli didn't get a chance to face Warne in international cricket, he came up against the legendary Australian spinner during his initial years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Warne was already a legend of the game, Kohli had just started out in his career.

In an Instagram chat with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Kohli had revealed Warne made him 'look like a fool' during IPL 2009. Kohli was asked who would he prefer facing between Waqar Younis and Warne, if he had to score three runs off the last ball in a game.

"Firstly Shane Warne hardly bowled during the death overs and secondly I would believe in my ability to score off the yorkers bowled by Waqar Younis," Kohli had responded.

"Shane Warne made me look like a fool during IPL in 2009. I played him again in 2011 in Rajasthan, nothing significant happened there. He did not get me out, I did not score many runs against him. After the match, he came up to me and said never say anything back to the bowler, but obviously, I did not listen (laughs)," he added.

Warne was the first man to reach the milestone of 700 wickets in Test cricket. He completed the feat at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2006. The Great Southern Stand at the MCG has been named after the Australian legend to celebrate his legacy. Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 708 scalps to his name in 145 matches.