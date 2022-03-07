Shane Warne's death due to natural causes, say Thai police after autopsy

The Thai police on Monday stated that legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne's death on an island in Thailand last week was due to natural causes. Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday (March 04), leaving the entire cricketing fraternity mourning. Warne was staying in a villa on the northeast coast of Koh Samui, where he was found unconscious last week.

The Thai police had earlier ruled out any foul play in the death of the legendary spinner before his body was sent for autopsy. The Thailand police confirmed that the autopsy result has determined the cause of death natural and that Warne's family has accepted the finding.

"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," a deputy police spokesman was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law," he added.

Warne's body will be transferred to Australian consular officials for being handed over to his family back in the country. The legendary spinner's death has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world with several former and current players paying their tributes.

Regarded as one of the greatest spinners of all time, Warne will go down as one of the best bowlers in the history of the game. He made his international debut for Australia in 1992 and went on to become a world-beater with the cricket ball. Warne was the first man to reach the milestone of 700 Test wickets and finished his Test career with 708 wickets from 145 matches.

He is the second-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket behind only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who picked up 800 wickets in his career. The Great Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he picked up his 700th wicket, has been named after Warne as a tribute to the legendary spinner.