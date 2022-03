Final day heroics in Adelaide Test 2006-07

With the visitors having nine wickets in hands heading into Day 5, not many were expecting a result in the second Ashes Test between Australia and England in Adelaide in 2006. However, one man believed he could win and it was Shane Warne, who bowled a sensational spell picking up 4/49 to bundle out England for 129 runs in their second innings. Australia chased down the target of 168 runs on the last day to pull off a remarkable win.

