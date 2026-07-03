/In pics: India welcomes Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on her maiden visit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's maiden visit to India saw both countries unveil a 16- point roadmap to deepen cooperation in economic security, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy and critical technologies.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi for a landmark three-day state visit. Marking her first official trip to India since making history as Japan’s first female prime minister, the visit anchors the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. Amid global supply chain disruptions and West Asian energy uncertainties, the visit signals a crucial reinforcement of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Japanese PM Takaichi during a majestic ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The high-profile welcome featured a traditional Guard of Honour by the Indian Armed Forces.
The leaders held extensive delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, focusing heavily on economic security, regional stability, and joint defence manufacturing. Addressing mutual vulnerabilities in the Indo-Pacific, discussions prioritised securing maritime Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).
Following extensive delegation talks, the MEA announced a comprehensive 16-point roadmap. Highlighting the outcomes, the leaders adopted three core documents: a Joint Declaration on Economic Security, a Joint Statement on AI, and a pact on Energy Resilience. Most significantly, PM Modi confirmed the signing of their first-ever defence hardware co-development project—the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN).
In a unique moment of cultural exchange, Prime Minister Takaichi tried her hand at the traditional Indian musical instrument, the Santoor. The lighthearted session showcased her personal connection to music, recalling her college days as a heavy metal drummer.
Both Prime Ministers addressed the landmark Japan-India Economic Forum, which drew over 150 Japanese companies and culminated in 120 fresh business agreements. PM Modi urged Japanese giants to integrate into India's expanding manufacturing ecosystem, while PM Takaichi championed resilient supply chains.
Concluding a day of intense diplomacy, Prime Minister Modi hosted an exclusive official dinner for Prime Minister Takaichi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.