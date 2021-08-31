'He has been an integral part of my cricketing journey': Sachin Tendulkar condoles Vasoo Paranjape's demise

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid an emotional tribute to legendary coach Vasu Paranjape, who passed away on Monday (August 30). He was 82 years old and is survived by his wife, retired professor Lalita, two daughters and former India cricketer and national selector son Jatin.

Taking to his Twitter, Tendulkar posted a note with a caption, "I feel that a piece of me has left the world. Rest in Peace Vasu Sir." Sachin recalled some cherished memories of the coach from early days of his career. He wrote, "Vasu sir, as I have always known him, was one of the best coaches I have worked with. He has been an integral part of my cricketing journey since childhood and a mentor in many ways."

ALSO READ | India all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL with finger injury

"Early in my career, I remember him telling me in Marathi, 'You watch out for the first 15 minutes and the opposition will watch you for the rest of the day.' He was knowledgeable, lively and had a great sense of humour. I had visited him a few months ago and he was his usual humorous self," Tendulkar added.

"During our under 15 national camp in Indore, the caretaker had gone complaining to him (as Coach) about us boys playing with a tennis ball in the night, keenly expecting some support and stringent action. Vasu Sir in his inimitable style reacted, "They are kids and will play. Why don't you also field for them", leaving the caretaker stumped! He has left us with many memories and moments to smile. I feel that a piece of me has left the world. RIP Vasu Sir," Sachin further wrote in his note.

I feel that a piece of me has left the world.



Rest in Peace Vasu Sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0ynyJ7LQNu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting lends support to embattled Australia coach Justin Langer

In his six-decade association with Indian cricket and especially Mumbai cricket, Paranjape has donned many roles - that of a coach, selector, mentor and a sounding board for anyone who needed advice on cricket and beyond.

(inputs from agencies)