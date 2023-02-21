'He forgot about himself': Allan Border says THIS Australian player got overawed by the occasion

Former Australian captain Allan Border has said that Pat Cummins looked at sea during his first captaincy stint in the subcontinent. The legendary Australian cricketer believes Cummins was so worried about other things that he forgot to bowl himself during the Delhi Test.

"I just thought this is Pat's first real Test as a captain, the rest has been plain sailing, you go to the sub-continent and all of a sudden you get tested out in all sorts of areas," Border told SEN.

"He's worried about lots of different things, he forgot about himself bowling I think. That's what can happen in those situations when your premier fast bowler is your captain."

Cummins only bowled 13 overs in the first innings of the Delhi Test while not opting to pick the ball in the second innings.

Despite the Kotla pitch offering a fair bit of turn, the pacers were in the game throughout. Indian seamer Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he snaffled four wickets in the first innings.

Reflecting on the same, Border added, "There were opportunities when things were starting to go stray, particularly in the Indian first innings when we had them on the ropes and they formed a good partnership, a couple of blasts from him running in and bowling some short stuff for two or three overs."

On the captaincy front, Cummins looked devoid of ideas at times as the Indian side used the home conditions to full advantage. Post the Delhi Test, Cummins has flown back to Australia due to personal commitments. The pacer is expected to join back the squad before the third Test.

Other than Cummins, senior pacer Josh Hazlewood will also be flying to Australia due to an Achilles niggle while David Warner has been ruled out after x-rays confirmed a hairline fracture.

(With inputs from agencies)