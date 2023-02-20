IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins to fly home mid-way into India series, set to return ahead of Indore Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins will fly home mid-way into the India Test series due to an illness in the family but will return to lead the team for the Indore match that begins on March 1st. Cummins will leave for Sydney in between of the second and third Test, as first reported in the Australian media. During the second Test in Delhi that India won by six wickets, Cummins didn’t bowl in the second innings but returned with figures of one for 41 in the first innings. With the bat in hand, he scored 33 in the first innings while he got out on a first-ball duck to Ravindra Jadeja in the next innings.

Australia suffered two massive defeats in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. First they lost the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs, and then they got floored in the Delhi game inside three days losing the second Test by six wickets. Not only did they lose the chance of winning a Test series in India for the first time since 2004, but they also failed to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the third straight time, having lost the previous two editions at home in 2018 and 2020.

Meanwhile, two successive losses have also dent Australia’s points percentage on the World Test Championship standings as their PCT has now dropped to 66.67 from 70.83. However, they still remain on the top of the table with India inching closer - who are currently placed second, as their PCT has increased to 64.06.

While for India to directly qualify for the finals of the 2023 WTC, they either have to beat Australia by margins of 3-0, 3-1 or best whitewash them 4-0. Whereas, for Australia to remain in race for the summit clash, they have to avoid any of the above-mentioned outcome and try and win at least one of the remaining two games in addition to hoping that New Zealand doesn’t lose their home Test series against Sri Lanka.

Besides, Australia is also expected to make several changes to their XI following Delhi Test defeat. As Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green are believed to have regained full fitness, both are likely to make it into the XI, while opener David Warner, who got subbed off in the second Test for concussion and fracture in his arm, could be rested.

Here’s Australia’s squad for the remaining two Tests against India –