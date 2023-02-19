IND vs AUS: Disappointed with Delhi Test result, Pat Cummins urges players to review their performances

Australian captain Pat Cummins is clearly upset with the result of the second Test in Delhi that ended in favour of India winning it by six wickets. The match, much like the one played in Nagpur, ended inside three days but the only difference here was that Australia were ahead in the game at one point, unlike in the previous Test. Following dismal batting show across both innings in the first match, the Aussie batters showed significant improvement in Delhi as they scored 263 runs in the first innings after electing to bat first.

They even dismissed India on 262, and were ahead in the match after stumps on day two when their scorecard read 61 for one. However, things fell apart in the first session on day three when Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin picked the remaining nine wickets for 52 runs. Though India did lose four wickets in their second innings, they ended up winning the match and even retained the Border-Gavaskar series.

Cummins, who didn’t bowl a single over in the second innings rued the missed opportunity and urged everyone in the dressing room to review their performances after yet another disappointing loss.

Speaking to the media after the match, Cummins said, “I thought 260 was a decent score in the first innings. The guys bounced back well. But India batted well, just 1-2 partnerships and you can get to that 260 mark quite easily. In the innings break, it was all even. Disappointed, we were ahead of the game but we slipped.”

“We need a review on what could have been done different. (On batters getting out to sweeps) Everyone controls their own game; some balls just have your name. But we need a review on the shot choice, did we do things right or not,” the Aussie captain said.

Meanwhile, following Nagpur Test, Australia made some changes to their XI and brought in Travis Head – who even opened during the second innings in absence of David Warner, who got subbed off due to concussion and fracture in his arm. The visiting team also roped in left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann, who also made his debut.

Now, despite making several changes, Australia suffered the same fate as they fell prey to spin bowling on such tracks.

“Both games were disappointing, this one in particular. We were ahead in the game and that doesn't happen often in India. This loss hurts,” Cummins added.