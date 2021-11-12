Hasan Ali trolled mercilessly on religious grounds and marital status after Pakistan's T20 WC exit

Social media platforms have several pros as well as cons. While it has brought the general public closer to their idols and celebrities from various fields, it has also given plenty of them a chance to troll or abuse some big names; serving as a huge drawback.

Hasan Ali, Pakistan's premier speedster, was subject to vicious online abuse on Thursday evening (November 11) after his costly dropped catch -- off Matthew Wade -- led to Babar Azam-led Men in Green's semi-final defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition.

With the match evenly poised, with 20 required off 10 balls, Wade and Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten partnership kept Aaron Finch & Co. alive in their 177-run chase versus the one-time winners. As Wade tried to smack Shaheen Afridi for a huge six, Hasan made a mess of a relatively easy catch before Wade-Stoinis took Australia home with an over to spare. Following this, Hasan has been trolled and abuse mercilessly on social media platforms. Here are some tweets where the cricketer has been trolled on religious grounds:

For the unversed, the 27-year-old is also married to Samiya Hasan Ali -- an Indian national who was born and brought up in Haryana -- and, hence, some comments have been extremely harsh on the pacer for his matrimonial status:

Meanwhile, there were also some users have kept it light while trolling Hasan Ali and didn't resort to abuse (on religious grounds or his marital status):

Me running into Hassan Ali anywhere in Lahore pic.twitter.com/0huLcq3xYJ — Jasir Shahbaz (@LahoreMarquez) November 11, 2021 ×

At the post-match presentation, Babar reflected on the dropped catch and said, "I think if we give such teams a chance in the back end, it is going to be costly. The turning point was that dropped catch. Had we taken it, the scenario could have been different."

Later in the press conference, the Pakistani skipper also backed Hasan saying, "I don't feel like that. He (Hasan Ali) is our main bowler and has won many matches for Pakistan. Players do drop catches sometimes. He is fighting it out and I will keep backing him."

Talking about the game, Finch & Co. invited Pakistan to bat first as they posted a competitive 176-4. In reply, Stoinis-Wade's 81-run unbeaten stand, for the sixth-wicket, took Australia home after they needed 50 in the final four overs.

Author's take

After India's T20 WC loss to Pakistan, Mohammed Shami was also trolled mercilessly for leaking runs at will versus the Men in Green. He was subject to religious abuse; displaying how low some people have stooped down in life. While cricketers do commit mistakes on the field, none of them do it purposely. Dragging one's family, religion, caste, colour or personal relations into account should be strictly dealt with. After all, it is just a 'gentlemen's game'!