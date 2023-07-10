Has David Warner bid goodbye to Test cricket? Wife's cryptic post leaves fans in a tizzy

David Warner has been in poor form in the ongoing five-match Ashes 2023 Test series being played between England and Australia. Three matches have been played in the series so far, but the Aussie opener has not been able to contribute to his performance. Since the Ashes 2023 failure, his career in the longer format has come under the scanner. Meanwhile, Warner's wife's social media post after the third Test match has taken the fans by surprise. David Warner’s wife Candice Warner posted a family picture on Sunday but it was her caption that sent chills to cricket fans.

End of an era?

David Warner's 2ife's Cryptic Post amid Warner’s poor form has created a stir on the internet. Significantly, the cricketer himself hasn't said whether he plans to call it quits after the Ashes series, his wife's post certainly seems to point in that direction. Sharing a picture of the entire Warner family, Candice wrote on Instagram, 'The end of an era for us touring with Test cricket, it’s been fun. Forever your biggest supporters and your girl gang. Love you, David Warner.’