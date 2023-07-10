Has David Warner bid goodbye to Test cricket? Wife's cryptic post leaves fans in a tizzy
Story highlights
David Warner's wife Candice wrote, 'Forever your biggest supporters."
David Warner has been in poor form in the ongoing five-match Ashes 2023 Test series being played between England and Australia. Three matches have been played in the series so far, but the Aussie opener has not been able to contribute to his performance. Since the Ashes 2023 failure, his career in the longer format has come under the scanner. Meanwhile, Warner's wife's social media post after the third Test match has taken the fans by surprise. David Warner’s wife Candice Warner posted a family picture on Sunday but it was her caption that sent chills to cricket fans.
End of an era?
David Warner's 2ife's Cryptic Post amid Warner’s poor form has created a stir on the internet. Significantly, the cricketer himself hasn't said whether he plans to call it quits after the Ashes series, his wife's post certainly seems to point in that direction. Sharing a picture of the entire Warner family, Candice wrote on Instagram, 'The end of an era for us touring with Test cricket, it’s been fun. Forever your biggest supporters and your girl gang. Love you, David Warner.’
Pat Cummins on David Warner
On the other hand, after the third Test in Leeds, Australia captain Pat Cummins refused to confirm Warner's place in the team. In the post-match press conference, Cummins also admitted that Cameron Green's return is possible for the Manchester Test. He said that the team has nine to ten days now, so are in no rush to make a decision. “Greenie should be fit for Manchester. We will watch the wicket, discuss and make the best playing XI,” said Cummins.
David Warner scored an aggressive half-century in the first inning in the Lord’s Test but he showed some struggle. He also disappointed his fans at Leeds, when he was dismissed cheaply by tough rival Stuart Broad. The English pacer has dismissed Warner a record 17 times in his Test career. Currently, Australia is leading in the Ashes 2023 Test series by 2-1. And the fourth Test will be played from July 19 at Old Trafford Stadium, Greater Manchester.