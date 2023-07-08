Ashes 2023: Former Australia player questions David Warner's place in playing XI

David Warner is having a nightmare of Ashes and Stuart Broad is just toying with him. The England bowler had already dismissed the Australia 14 times in Test before the start of the Ashes 2023 and has done thrice in the ongoing series as well. The southpaw has managed just 141 runs in three Tests at an average of 23 with only one fifty to his name.

Warner, who was dismissed by Broad third time in the series on second day of the ongoing Headingley Test, was called out by former England captain Mike Atherton for his 'nightmare' of series.

“The nightmare continues for David Warner,” said Atherton said on Sky Sports commentary during the match. Number 17?



The left-hand batsman's place in the playing XI has also been questioned by former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy. The former Aussie also pointed out that Warner's 'smiling' a bit too much despite the horror series he's having.

“He’s smiling a little too much. I’m hopeful it’s not a smile and it just looks like a smile,” Healy said while speaking to Channel 9.

“Not only is Broad unsettling him, but worldwide bowlers over the last two years have not had much trouble with him.

“I worry whether we can pick him again, even in the next Test,” added the former wicketkeeper.

Apart from Healy, another former Australia batsman, Callum Ferguson has also said that 'it's troubling' to watch Warner bat as he's not picking up lengths.

"It’s troubling to watch. He’s definitely struggling to pick up length. He was caught on the crease to a ball that he really should have been committing forward to," said Ferguson.

The former Aussie batter, however, said that Australia might play him in the next match but his value is definitely going down.

“I think we play him again, but certainly his selection value at the moment is teetering,” added Ferguson.

As for the third Test, Australia currently are 142 runs ahead in the second innings with six wickets left. With three days left in the Test, England, trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, would definitely be looking bowl Kangaroos out cheaply and stay alive in the series.

