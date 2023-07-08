West Indies name 13-man bowling-heavy squad for 1st Test vs India, spinner Rahkeem Cornwall recalled

West Indies have named a bowling-heavy 13-man squad for the first Test against India, starting July 12 in Dominica, with spin-bowling all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall returning to the side for the first time in two years. The hosts have also included fellow spinner Jomel Warrican, while left-handed batter Kirk McKenzie has earned a maiden call-up.

Moreover, uncapped batter Alick Athanaze, who travelled to South Africa but didn't get a game, is also retained. With regulars Kyle Mayers and Jayden Seales recovering from niggles and rested, chief selector Desmond Haynes has kept two backup reserves in keeper-batter Tevin Imlach and right-arm quick Akeem Jordan.

"We had Jayden Seales here in the camp, and he has made good progress during his rehab from surgery. However, we felt he is not yet quite ready to return, and we don't want to risk him at this stage," Haynes said. "Kyle Mayers was also considered, but he has some niggles, and the precaution is not to have him in the rigours of a five-day match at this stage.

While the pace quartet includes experienced Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph, seamer Raymon Reifer is kept as an all-round option.

Meanwhile, the selection committee was impressed with McKenzie (22), and Athanaze (24) - who scored twin fifties with the A side in Bangladesh in May. While McKenzie scored 91 and 86 in Sylhet, Athanaze hit the joint-fastest fifty on his ODI debut against UAE in Sharjah most recently and earned a CPL contract with Barbados Royals.

"We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent 'A' Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity," Haynes added. India-West Indies ready for new WTC cycle While India stood second in the previous cycle, qualifying for the World Test Championship Final for the second straight time, West Indies finished at a disappointing eighth spot out of nine, having won only four of their scheduled 13 games.

Meanwhile, the new cycle begins with the two-match Test series, starting on July 12 and the second Test on July 20 in Port of Spain.

The two teams will also play three ODIs and five T20Is following the Tests. West Indies squad for first India Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican. Traveling reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan