Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: 'Bruised' David Warner admits finding rhythm following handy knock on day one

Veteran batter David Warner is finally among the runs in England. The left-hander struggled big time against seaming deliveries, especially against Stuart Broad in 2019, but following a handy knock of 66 off 88 balls on day one of the Lord’s Test, Warner feels he is in a good space. The experienced campaigner claimed to have battled through pain during the first session of the second Test.

Australia sit comfortably after day one's play, with the visitors on 339 for five. Following a mediocre outing in the first Test in Edgbaston, Warner returned to playing positively in this game, even surprising Broad with a paddle sweep off his delivery early inside the first hour.

However, even before the game started, Warner suffered a few blows to his hands during the throwdowns and once while batting in the nets. Earlier, during the India Test in Delhi in February, he got a knock to his hand off Mohammed Shami's rising bouncer that ruled him out of the remainder of the India tour.

Although he didn’t show any pain while batting, Warner, during the presser, admitted the soreness in his hand, especially in his palm, was there and that he will examine it after this Test. He also revealed he had his hand covered in an ice bucket throughout the afternoon following his dismissal.

"It's copped a battering the last two games, and in the nets, so it's a little bit sore at the moment, a bit of a bruise but I'll just see how we go after the game, and I think we'll examine it then," Warner said. "At the moment it's quite tender.

"[I was] never in doubt, [but] it was quite sore. Initially, it was more in the palm, I've got a hotspot where my thumb is and every time the ball hits the bat it just jars. Then today I got hit back in the knuckle, which I think Mohammed Shami hit me [on] in that World Test Championship.

"I've had my hand in an ice bucket all afternoon, so we'll play it by ear and assess it after the game," the veteran batter added. Warner nearing his best form Having already announced his retirement plans ahead of the away Ashes, Warner said the past six to eight months have been better in terms of him being in good form and the right space. He added besides using his hands well, which he does quite often, Warner feels his feets movement helped the cause too.

Although he hasn’t scored a big total in this format lately, with him feeling confident about his game, Warner is sure a game-changing knock is just around the corner.

"I've felt in total control the last six to eight months with where my game is. I'm moving into the ball, my feet are moving, not just playing with my hands," he said.

"I felt like I was onto something special in the World Test Championship final. And then the last game, the same thing. I feel like everything I'm putting in the nets is actually coming out there in the middle.

"I'm excited by it, and I think if I can keep getting myself in and keep that momentum going with my feet, a big one could be around the corner," Warner concluded.