Harry Kane pips Sergio Aguero to take over a unique Premier League record following his latest goal

Harry Kane recently etched his name in Premier League folklore for scoring the highest number of goals for a single club in the Premier League. He accomplished the feat by finding the back of the net against the Wolverhampton Wanderers in his latest outing for Tottenham Hotspur, taking his tally up to 185 Premier League.

With the latest goal, Kane leapfrogged Manchester City's Sergio Aguero to lay claim to the unique record. In addition to earning him the record, Kane's goal against the Molineux Stadium-based outfit sent Spurs to the top of the table, albeit with a game in hand against the Mancunian club.

It's been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully, many more years to go. I always love scoring," Kane said about going past Sergio Aguero. "Credit to Wolves, they made it difficult. In the second half, we came out with intensity. We created chances and pressed better. We deserved the goal.

"Credit to the boys, they dug deep. We need to start games better. We need to improve. But the sign of a good team is winning when you don't play at your best."

Spurs were initially outplayed by Ruben Neves and his band of speedsters in the first half. However, Conte and Co. rallied together in the second half with Harry Kane pouncing on the opportunity to slot the ball in the back of the net in the 64th minute.

Wolves put on an absolute clinic in the first half, putting 12 shots on the card. They displayed an excellent counter-attacking game; however, they were unable to truly test Hugo Lloris and convert their chances into a meaningful opportunity to take the lead.