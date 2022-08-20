'As good as I've seen': Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal owners for their commitment in taking club to 'next level'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta recently offered his take on the role that the Kroenke's have played in bolstering the club's stock in the Premier League. He admitted that the family has been supporting the management in every way possible to help take the club to new heights.

Although the Kroenke family have found themselves at the receiving end of a significant amount of flak from the fans, Arteta argued that he had received all the resources he needed to help the club make its way back to winning ways. He offered fans some insight into the same in a recent interaction with the media.

"They’re on it, they want to take this club to a completely different level. They have the ambition, and it’s clear, there is so much evidence that they’re giving us all the support we need in order to do that. So it’s great to see as well that now there is a little bit of change in that talk and even our supporters and everybody around the world is talking very differently about what is happening here."

Although their last season was one to forget as they narrowly missed out on Champions League football, the Gunners have enjoyed an absolutely electric start to the season this time around. They have cemented themselves as one of the handful of clubs to boast of a 100% success rate in the league so far.

Much of that success can be attributed to the brand new signings that the club have done after shelling out a whopping £270 million over the last two summers. With that amount, they have acquired some of the most talented players in the international footballing circuit, including Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White.