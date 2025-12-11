/Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look inside Yuvi’s Rs 291 crore net worth and lifestyle

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is celebrated for beating cancer, winning games for India when it mattered most and smashing those unforgettable six sixes in an over. But what many fans don’t always see is the other side of his story, the luxurious lifestyle he has built away from the field, shaped by years of hard work, iconic performances and the aura he still carries today.

According to several media reports, Yuvraj Singh’s net worth stands at around Rs 291 crore (USD 35 million). His income comes from a mix of brand endorsements, business ventures, real estate and his long and successful IPL career. Over the years, he has been the face of major brands such as Pepsi, Reebok, Puma and several others, earning close to Rs 1 crore (USD 120,000) every month through endorsements alone.

His IPL earnings tell their own story. Across multiple teams, including Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, RCB, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, Yuvraj earned a total of Rs 84.6 crore (USD 10.2 million). His highest paycheque came in 2015 when Delhi picked him up for Rs 16 crore (USD 1.9 million), making him the most expensive player of that season.

Yuvi’s taste for comfort and style is clear when you look at his properties and cars. He owns two luxurious apartments in Mumbai’s Omkar 1973 tower, bought for Rs 64 crore (USD 7.7 million), spread across 16,000 square feet with a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. His spacious Chandigarh mansion, showcased on Asian Paints’ series “Where the Heart Is,” reflects his love for calm spaces, warm design and the memories he has collected over the years.

His car garage is equally impressive. Yuvraj owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth Rs 3.21–3.41 crore (USD 385,000–410,000) and a Lamborghini Murcielago priced at around Rs 3.6 crore (USD 435,000). Along with these, he has a line-up of BMWs and an Audi.