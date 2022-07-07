Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina lead wishes as former Indian skipper turns 41

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 01:25 PM(IST)

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Kohli, Raina lead wishes as ex-captain turns 41 Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and many others wished MS Dhoni. Here are some of the wishes:

MS Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday (July 07). Dhoni remains a darling of the nation despite retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020. The 41-year-old former Indian captain is still a favourite among fans and many poured wishes for the former cricketer as he turns a year older. 

On Twitter, Dhoni is trending since the start of the day and many former, as well as active cricketers, wished him on his special day. Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and many others wished the former Indian stumper. Here are some of the wishes:

ALSO READ | THROWBACK: 'God is not coming to save you' - MS Dhoni's motivational words before India's CT'13 win

Dhoni remains an icon and inspiration in Indian cricket. The superstar cricketer made his debut at the international level in late 2004. While he was run-out for a duck in his first ODI, Dhoni gained unprecedented success across formats as a batter, finisher, keeper and captain. In ODIs, he slammed over 10,000 runs whereas he was a very handy batter in Tests, ending with 4,876 runs in 90 matches with 6 hundreds (including a double ton). 

Dhoni's numbers in T20Is wasn't extra ordinary but he remained a cameo specialist and finisher, ending with 1,617 runs whereas he is nearing the 5,000-run mark in IPL. He ended his international career with 634 catches, 195 stumpings (most by any) and also led India to all three major ICC titles along with the No. 1 ranking in Tests. To date, Dhoni remains India's second-highest six-hitter (359).

He was last seen in action during IPL 2022 and has confirmed his participation for the next year's edition, where he will again represent the Chennai Super Kings (with whom he has won four IPL titles and two Champions League trophies as captain).

