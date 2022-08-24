'Hang me, I will kill myself...' - UP Olympic Association secretary slams baseless allegations

All hell broke loose for the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) treasurer and Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association secretary Anandeshwar Pandey when a plethora of images of him in a compromising position with multiple women emerged online.

As a result, a complaint was filed against Pandey -- a former national-level runner -- in the Chief Minister's portal, with a copy being sent to the District Magistrate.

Lucknow Regional Sports Officer Ajay Sethi asked Pandey for an explanation via a letter where he wrote, "Anandeshwar Pandey is staying in the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow, beside which there is a girls' hostel. The viral photos showing him in a compromising position are bringing a bad name to Uttar Pradesh."

Nonetheless, Pandey has opened up on the whole controversy and has denied all allegations, calling them baseless and a political conspiracy to demean and defame him. Pandey told The Bridge, "Somebody is out to defame me. I have made a complaint against unnamed individuals, but this is a political conspiracy and there must be a big person's hand behind it."

"If any of the athletes who come to train ever complains against me, hang me. I will kill myself. I have been in sports since the 1970s, there has never been any such incident," he added.

After such a strong response from the IOA treasurer, it remains to be seen what unfolds further in the controversy, which has certainly brought a lot of shame for Pandey.