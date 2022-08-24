AIFF writes to FIFA, requesting to lift ban after Supreme Court dissolves Committee of Administrators

AIFF's acting general secretary Sunando Dhar recently contacted FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura, requesting them to reconsider their decision to ban India from competing in continental tournaments. The AIFF decided to issue their request to the sport's world governing body after the Indian Supreme Court moved to terminate the mandate of the Committee of Administratorsper the federation's demands.

ALSO READ: Will Ronaldo adapt to Erik Ten Hag's new approach at Man United? Dutchman gives his take after Liverpool win

"It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF's daily affairs.

"In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India," wrote Dhar in his letter to FIFA.

FIFA's ban was a direct result of the inception of the CoA, which was a three-man committee appointed by the Supreme Court to manage the affairs of the AIFF, which the global federation deemed as "undue influence from third parties".

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Dutch legend Johan Neeskens opens up on Netherlands' recent struggles and World Cup chances

This resulted in top clubs like Sree Gokulam Kerala FC and ATK Mohun Bagan missing out on the opportunity to compete in the AFC Women's Club Championship and the AFC Cup 2022, respectively. However, it was the decision to bar India from hosting the Under-17 Women's World Cup that was the most notable blow to the growth of the sport in the country. It is interesting to note that this instance marks the first time a ban has been levelled on the AIFF by FIFA in its 85-year-long history.