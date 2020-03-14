Greek Super League playoffs on hold due to coronavirus

The Greek Super League announced on Friday it had postponed this weekend's playoffs until further notice due to the coronavirus.

The Super League statement described the situation as "a critical moment" and explained the move was about their "responsibility to limit the spread of COVID-19".

Olympiakos topped the table at the end of the regular season with 66 points, 14 ahead of second-placed title holders PAOK Thessaloniki.

The two clubs are set to be joined by AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, OFI Crete and Aris Thessaloniki in a round-robin tournament to decide the league champion.

A playoff was also scheduled for the bottom sides in the league to determine which club would be relegated.

"Each of us, every citizen of Greece, must fight his own battle so that we can all come together to emerge victorious from this ordeal, the pandemic that afflicts the world," the league said.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday 190 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far in Greece with one death registered.