Graeme Smith points out 'double standards' in certain players after IPL suspension

South Africa's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith pointed out the "double standards" in some players who were part of the Indian Premier League 2021, which was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble.

Former South African skipper said that there were players who were playing in the IPL, but were sitting and not talking about the alarming surge in coronavirus in India.

“You see some of those players sitting there at the IPL and not making any noise. Having had experience of things here you do see some things differently, and [you see] a version of double standards. It’s disappointing,” said Smith as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Graeme Smith went on to say that he had word with South African cricketers who were part of the Indian Premier League and said that they felt safe.

“In no way would we judge. Having spoken to the players, they felt safe. They felt the BSE [Bio-Secure Environment] was a really good experience in India. They never felt at risk. But that’s the nature of what Covid brings,” said Smith.

“Sometimes you can do whatever you want but the BSE – as we’ve said to everyone – is never foolproof. When Covid is raging in your country there’s always a risk. Unfortunately, once it gets inside it’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen,” concluded Smith.