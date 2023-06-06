Golf: PGA Tour agrees to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV; deal to end all pending litigation

The long-standing rivalry between PGA Tour and LIV Golf is set to come to an end as they have agreed to merge. LIV Golf, backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, an entity controlled by the Saudi crown prince will now collaborate with PGA Tour to end the brawl that had seen the golf fraternity divided for months. The merging will see the end of all pending litigation and will soon announce a new yet-to-be-named company.

What was the issue?

For months, the both PGA Tour and LIV Golf were in hot water as the pro-golfers were suspended from participating in the tournaments organised by the former body. The two were in court since August 8, 2022, when 11 pro-golfers were suspended from PGA events. PGA had alleged that LIV Golf, backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, offered millions of dollars to pro-golfers to break their contracts.