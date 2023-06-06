Golf: PGA Tour agrees to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV; deal to end all pending litigation
In a stunning move, the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league agreed to merge, ending a divide that has dominated the sport. For months, the both PGA Tour and LIV Golf were in hot water as the pro-golfers were suspended from participating in the tournaments organised by the former body. The two were in court since August 8, 2022, when 11 pro-golfers were suspended from PGA events.
The long-standing rivalry between PGA Tour and LIV Golf is set to come to an end as they have agreed to merge. LIV Golf, backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, an entity controlled by the Saudi crown prince will now collaborate with PGA Tour to end the brawl that had seen the golf fraternity divided for months. The merging will see the end of all pending litigation and will soon announce a new yet-to-be-named company.
What was the issue?
For months, the both PGA Tour and LIV Golf were in hot water as the pro-golfers were suspended from participating in the tournaments organised by the former body. The two were in court since August 8, 2022, when 11 pro-golfers were suspended from PGA events. PGA had alleged that LIV Golf, backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, offered millions of dollars to pro-golfers to break their contracts.
On September 28, 2022, the PGA challenging LIV’s laws suit from August filed a countersuit against the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) for wrongly participating in the affairs of the PGA administration.
However, the matter has now been resolved and will see the divide between the golfers come to an end in the coming days.
It is reported that the two entities have signed a deal that will see PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s commercial businesses and rights into a new unnamed company. It is also reported that the PIF will invest billions in the new brand that will see the world of golf reach newer heights.
While the terms of the deal were not revealed, as part of the agreement, the three groups will establish “a fair and objective process for any players who want to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour” following the end of the 2023 season, according to a release.
The agreement will however require the approval of PGA Tour policy board. However, the latest developments are likely to see the end of the civil war between the two major bodies of golf.
