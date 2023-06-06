Pakistan may pull out of Asia Cup if hybrid model rejected - Report

The ongoing tussle between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other Asian countries over hosting of the Asia Cup may end in Pakistan withdrawing from the tournament altogether. This comes as other countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan backed India in rejecting the 'Hybrid Model' put forth by PCB chief Najam Sethi to host the tournament.

As per the hybrid model, Sethi wanted three to four games to happen in Pakistan before playing the rest of the games at some neutral venue. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who had decided not to travel to Pakistan on security grounds, rejected the model, a suit which was followed by other Asian participants as well.

Pakistan, as reported by the news agency PTI, have decided to withdraw from the tournament if the hybrid model is rejected - which seems all but a formality now.

"It is just a formality now that the Asian Cricket Council executive board members meet virtually or a proper meeting is called later this month. But the PCB is now aware that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not backing their hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup," a source privy to development was quoted in PTI's report.

The PCB, miffed with the stance of boards, especially SLC, has pulled out of an ODI series for which they had to travel to Sri Lanka after the Island nation projected itself as the potential host for the tournament. The SLC did so after India's repeated stance of shifting the Asia Cup entirely out of Pakistan after rejecting the hybrid model.

"Pakistan only has two options. Play the tourney at neutral venue or withdraw," also said an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) source said.

"In case Pakistan doesn't play, it will still be called Asia Cup but broadcaster will renegotiate the deal in absence of Pakistan.

"There is every possibility the Asia Cup might not be held this year because without Pakistan and India matches the broadcasters are not likely to offer the same amount they were offering to the ACC with Pakistan included," the ACC source said.

Notably, Pakistan have also threatened to pull out of the ICC ODI WC, to be held later this year in India. The ICC official, reportedly travelled to Pakistan to seek guarantee for their participation in the quadrennial tournament, PTI had reported.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE