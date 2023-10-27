ugc_banner

Golf: Jasmine Suwannapura recovers from two early bogeys, leads Maybank Championship

AFP
Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaUpdated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Golf: Jasmine Suwannapura recovers from two early bogeys, leads Maybank Championship Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Thailand's Jasmine Suwannarpurna's 12-under 132 through two rounds kept her one shot ahead of American Rose Zhang, who shot up to second after shooting a 68 on day two.

Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura recovered from two early bogeys to maintain her lead at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, courtesy of a three-under-par round of 69. Suwannarpurna's 12-under 132 through two rounds kept her one shot ahead of American Rose Zhang, who shot up to second after shooting a 68 on day two.

France's Celine Boutier shot the lowest score of the round with a 64 courtesy of nine birdies, finishing ahead of a trio of golfers five shots back. But it was business as usual for Suwannapura on a clear day in the Malaysian capital as she bids to win her third title on the LPGA Tour.

She made a horrendous start with two bogeys on the first three holes, but the 30-year-old kept her composure and grew in confidence as the round went on. Suwannapurna secured her first birdie on the par-4 sixth hole and went on to produce a solid back nine with another four birdies.

trending now

The Bangkok-born golfer said the poor start didn't worry her too much. "I didn't really get stressed about the two bogeys, as I felt the pin positions were not easy at all. I just kept trying my best and hopefully get some birdies in," she said.

"After I missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole, I asked my caddie who was leading. I didn't think I was still leading. "Like Suwannapurna, Zhang also had to overcome an early bogey before she reeled off four birdies.

A double bogey on the 14th threatened to undo all that good work, but the 20-year-old again recovered admirably with another three birdies. "I think in general, you really have to have a solid game plan. You have to be able to commit to every single shot and never give up," she said.

"If you're rolling your putts well, you'll have a good amount of birdie opportunities. "The Maybank Championship is the penultimate event of the Asian Swing and offers a prize purse of $3 million, the most lucrative in the region.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer to make comeback after year out

Pakistan on cusp of World Cup exit despite valiant effort from pacers, lose by one wicket against South Africa

Premier League: Mikel Arteta calls for bigger squads as Arsenal suffer double injury blow