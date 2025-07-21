The Open winner Scottie Scheffler says winning Claret Jug 'doesn’t fulfil the deepest desires'

Scottie Scheffler cruised to win his third major in two years with the win at Royal Portrush in The Open Championship on Sunday (Jul 21) but insisted that 'it doesn't fulfill his deepest desires.' Scheffler won by margin of four shots and a total score of 17-under and now just has to win US Open to complete a career grand slam. In total, Scheffler has four major wins - Masters in 2022 and 2024 to go with PGA Championship and The Open this year. His best finish at the US Open - tied for second - came in 2022.

"Am I grateful for it? Do I enjoy it? Oh my gosh yes, this is a cool feeling. I can’t wait to get home and celebrate this championship with the people that have helped me along the way. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t fulfil the deepest desires of my heart. I don’t know why I’m so lucky that I get to live out my dreams, but it’s something I’m very grateful for," Scheffler said after the win.

He was also compared to legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who has 15 major wins, by defending champion Xander Schauffele and 2019 winner Shane Lowry. The 29-year-old American, however, said that he's no where close to Woods.

"I still think they’re a bit silly. Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf. He was inspirational for me growing up. He was a very, very talented guy, and he was a special person to be able to be as good as he was at the game of golf,” said Scheffler on comparison.