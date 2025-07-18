/'He probably has to...,' ex-coach Becker on Djokovic's chances of winning record 25th grand slam title

Novak Djokovic has now lost in semis of the last three grand slams and his former coach Boris Becker believes 'time is running out' for the Serbian to win his record 25th grand slam title. Djokovic has joint-most 24 grand slam titles to his name but hasn't been able to add the last elusive 25th one since winning US Open 2023. Most recently, he lost at the Wimbledon 2025 semis to eventual winner Jannik Sinner - just like he had in French Open 2025.

“That’s the big question now, because to win a Grand Slam, he probably has to beat both [Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner],” Becker said on his YouTube channel. “That’s how it was with Wimbledon, and he said Wimbledon was the tournament where he had his best chance of winning a Grand Slam. As a reminder, he has already won the tournament seven times. He’s now reached the semifinals of Wimbledon 14 times, just imagine. That’s so absurd, it’s an insane number,” he added.

“Against [Jannik] Sinner, in the first two sets, I think he was relatively fit. Sinner, of course, was the better player, because for me, Sinner is Djokovic 2.0; he’s another version of Djokovic, 15 years younger. Novak knows that, too.

“I’m glad he reached the semifinals; he played a great tournament, but is that enough for him?” he asked. “He’s still playing tennis because he wants to win 25 Grand Slams, to become the sole record holder. But it must be said that on their good days, Sinner and Alcaraz are better than Djokovic is on his good days. That frustrates him, but he’s a realist. The question is, how realistic are the chances he’ll win another Grand Slam now, because time is running out for him.”