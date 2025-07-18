/Open 2025: WATCH | Former winner Brian Harman hits six birdies to go atop leaderboard

American Brian Harman, 2023 Open Champion and PGA Player of the year, hit six under 71 in Round 2 of the Open 2025 on Friday (Jul 18) to go top of the leaderboard. Harman, after two rounds, has total score of eight under which he achieved with six birdies on the second day at Royal Portrush. Harman hit a birdie on 1st, 2nd, 7th, 10th, 13th and 18th hole to add six under to his overnight score of two under after Round 1 at the Championship. Watch is final birdie below:

Harman started the day by making par-4 1st hole in three shots, immediately adding one shot to his overnight score. On the 2nd, he managed one under on par-5 to add another shot to his score to move to joint second place. After being even par at next four holes, Harman shot one under at par-5 7th before closing the front 9 with two back-to-back even at par-4 7th and 8th hole.

The 2023 Open Champion started the back 9 with two evens at par-4 and par-5 10th and 11th, respectively. He then made another birdie at par-3 13th before going even at next four holes - par-4 14, par-4 15, par-3 16 and par-4 17th. Already at the top with seven under after 17th, Harman added another shot to his score with one under at par-4 18th to close the day atop the leaderboard with eight-under after the first two rounds.