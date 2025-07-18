/The Open: Top five golfers with most wins

From Harry Vardon to Tom Watson, meet the five legendary golfers who have most The Open championships. These five players dominated the golf course during their playing years.
Former Jersey golfer Harry Vardon holds the record for the most wins at The Open Championship, with a total of six victories. He won the title in the years 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914. Vardon also achieved seven major championships during his career and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.
Scotland's James Braid ranks second with five Open titles. He won the championship five times over ten years (1901-1910): in 1901, 1905, 1906, 1908 and 1910. In addition to his Open victories, Braid claimed four British PGA Matchplay Championships (in 1903, 1905, 1907 and 1911) and the 1910 French Open title.
Former British golfer John Henry Taylor has also won The Open title five times, in the years 1894, 1895, 1900, 1909, and 1913. Notably, Taylor was inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame in 1975.
Former Australian golfer Peter Thomson won The Open Championship three consecutive years from 1954 to 1956 and followed those victories with wins in 1958 and 1965. Remarkably, Thomson is the only player to have won The Open for three straight years in the 20th century.
Tom Watson, a former American golfer, has won eight major championships, including five titles at The Open. Watson’s victories came in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983. He was named 'PGA Player of the Year' six times between 1977 and 1984.