Glenn Maxwell set to tie the knot with Indian-origin fiancee as Tamil wedding card goes viral - See pic!

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to tie the knot with his Indian-origin fiancee, Vini Raman, on March 27. As a result, the wedding card for the big occasion has been printed in Tamil language and is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Actress Kasturi Shankar shared the wedding card and wrote, "GlennvMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini !"

— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022

Talking about the soon-to-be-married couple, Maxwell and Vini got engaged to each other in the pre-Covid era. They have been dating for quite sometime and pictures of the two have created a storm and been a hot topic of discussion since 2017.

According to a report by News18, Maxwell's better half Vini is a practicing pharmacist in Melbourne.

With their wedding on March 27, reportedly the date for IPL 2022's commencement in India, Maxwell might miss the initial few games for the Virat Kohli-starrer RCB camp. He has been retained by the Bengaluru-based camp for INR 110 million (INR 11 crore) ahead of the 15th edition.

Currently, the 33-year-old all-rounder is part of Australia's five-match T20I series versus Sri Lanka at home. Aaron Finch-led T20I World Champions beat Sri Lanka in the third encounter by six wickets to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series on Wednesday (February 15).