Gilberto Hernandez, Panama's 26-year-old footballer, shot dead

Panama's football player Gilberto Hernandez has been killed in a shooting incident in the city of Colon on Sunday, September 3, informed the Panama Football League in a statement. The 26-year-old was with friends on a street in Colon when assailants in a taxi opened fire, said Police.

“The Panamanian Football League regrets the sad loss of Gilberto Hernández, a player for Club Atlético Independiente, in an isolated act of violence in the city of Colón, which also left several injured,” read the league's statement.

“The Panamanian Football Federation regrets the sad passing of Gilberto Hernandez...,” the Panama federation posted on social media. “[We] extend condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the entire CAI and Panamanian football family.”

Hernandez, who played as a defender, was part of Club Atlético Independiente de La Chorrera and had played last for his club on August 23 against Real Estelí FC in the Central American Cup. His club had won the game 3-1. The club also posted a heartfelt tribute for the footballer:

¡EN TU NOMBRE 🕊️🖤💛!



Partido especial para nuestra institución. Le dedicaremos el compromiso del día sábado a nuestro Eterno #14 Gilberto Hernández. Todo lo recaudado será donado a su familia.



Descansa en Paz por siempre Bicampeón. 🕊️#EstoEsCAI

The defender had made his international debut in March and had two appearances to his name.

The national police, meanwhile, issued a statement on Monday, September 4 and said that a suspect has been arrested. During the attack seven people were injured as well apart from Hernandez's death. The police confirmed the “apprehension of a citizen suspected of the murder of a football player, which occurred on Sunday ... in the province of Colón.”

The slain footballer's father, after the incident, urged the authorities to tackle the issue of gun violence, saying: "Launch projects to save the youth from this violence."

He also urged the culprits to hand themselves in, adding: "Don't cause more harm."

Panama, notably, is facing a sever gun violence problem. The authorities cite war between drug gangs as the reason for the same.

