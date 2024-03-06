GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Preview: GG search for maiden win as second spot RCB eye top playoff berth

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday (Mar 6) will feature Gujarat Giants taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the former search for their maiden win of the season. GG, who lost all four matches in Bengaluru, will look for a fresh start in Delhi as they try to keep their remote hopes of a playoff spot alive. RCB on the flip side will be eyeing the top spot in the WPL standings as they try to dethrone Delhi Capitals at the top of the standings.

Gujarat Giants have so far endured a tough season and earlier lost to RCB by eight wickets in the first meeting between the sides. The clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be the fourth meeting between the sides with GG’s only win coming in the 2023 WPL season. A defeat for them on Wednesday will all but end their hopes of making the playoffs of the WPL 2024 season.

RCB on the other hand could go top of the WPL standings with a big win over GG under Smriti Mandhana’s leadership. So far RCB have lost two matches in the WPL season, but stay in the hunt for the playoff berth having won three matches in five.

Head-to-Head

Total Matches: 3

Gujarat Giants: 1 Win

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 2 Wins

Form

Gujarat Giants: LLLL

Royal Challengers Bangalore: WLLWW

Match Details

Match No: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match No. 13

Location: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time Start: 7:30 PM with toss taking place at 7:00 PM

Result Prediction

Considering the form of both sides, Royal Challengers Bangalore should be the favourites to win the match. Gujarat Giants on the other hand are not in the best possible position having lost all four matches so far in the ongoing WPL season.

Predicted XIs of both teams

Gujarat Giants

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh and Mannat Kashyap

Royal Challengers Bangalore