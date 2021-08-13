'Get Ready Folks' as MS Dhoni and Co. travel to UAE for remainder of IPL 2021 - see pics

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team was spotted at the airport as the players are set to play the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai. The official Twitter handle of the franchise posted some pictures, in which a few players can be seen standing at the Chennai airport.

The second phase of the IPL 2021 is scheduled to take place between September 19 and October 15 across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

CSK posted a picture of MS Dhoni with the caption "Get ready folks!". In the photo, Dhoni can be seen at the airport, wearing a face mask. In another post, Suresh Raina, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa can be seen chatting.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly gets nostalgic at Lord's, shares epic throwback pictures

See pics here:

ALSO READ | KL Rahul slams sixth Test hundred, joins Virender Sehwag in elite list

The 14th edition of the IPL was halted halfway through the season when some players were tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) when the tournament was underway in India. Now the base has been shifted, organisers are hoping to conclude the tournament.

However, the officials will keep strict bio-bubbles to stay away from a stop because of any COVID-19 situation. The second phase of IPL 2021 will see 14 bio-bubbles inside the confined environment. The health and safety protocols released by the BCCI has issued guidelines over "bubble breach".

"Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by franchise members or their families will be subject to disciplinary action by the BCCI," the governing body said in its Health and Safety protocols.