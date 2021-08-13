Cricket: INDvsENG- KL Rahul slams sixth Test hundred, joins Virender Sehwag in elite list

Indian batsman KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century as India were well-placed on 276-3 at stumps on the first day of a rain-hit second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday (August 12). India's opening pair was brilliant as Rohit Sharma also made superb 83 runs for a 126-run stand with Rahul, which laid foundation for the Indian side. It was India's first-century opening partnership in a Test outside Asia since 2010.

KL Rahul struck some magnificent shots to complete his sixth century in 38 Tests. Not just that, he became India's third centurion as an opener at Lord's and also equalled former cricketer Virender Sehwag in the list of most hundreds outside Asia. Now, Sehwag and Rahul have four Test tons outside Asia while playing as openers in whites. Sunil Gavaskar sits on top of the list with 15 centuries outside Asia.

KL Rahul's terrific knock of 127 not out included 12 fours and a six and earned praises from his fellow opener Rohit as he said, "This is probably the best that I have seen KL Rahul bat."

"I thought he was very much in control from Ball 1. Till we finished the day today, he looked very much in control. At no point, it looked like he was confused or thinking too much, he was very clear about his plans," he added.

"When you are clear with your plans, when you trust your plans, it definitely works. I thought today was his day and I thought he really made it count," said Rohit.

In the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli replaced injured bowler Shardul Thakur with experienced quick Ishant Sharma in the only change to their XI.

India toured England to play a five-match Test series, of which the first ended in a draw as the rain played a spoilsport on Day 5.