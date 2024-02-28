German football giants Bayern Munich have made a bold comparison of two of the best sports personalities in a sensational tweet on their X handle on Tuesday (Feb 27). Bayern, while replying to a trending tweet on X, compared Indian great Virat Kohli to Germany football team captain Manuel Neuer in a cross-sport. While the comparison is trending on the internet, fans were in awe of Bayern seeing the two greats in the same frame. ⚽ Manuel Neuer 🐐

🏏 Virat Kohli 🐐 https://t.co/5VTygpZioC — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) February 27, 2024 × Bayern compare Virat, Neuer

On Tuesday, the German giants posted on their X handle with names of both Virat and Neuer along with a goat emoji indicating their status as greats of the game. Interestingly, both Neuer and Virat have common comparisons including being members of World Cup-winning squads and playing in finals of almost all international tournaments. Their stature at club and franchise level also remains intact with Neuer now in his 13th season with the club while Virat will enter his 17th season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Interestingly at the franchise level, Neuer has enjoyed more success winning the Champions League twice while also winning the German Bundesliga on 11 occasions. Virat’s luck hasn’t been great and has been runner-up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on three occasions and twice in the now-abolished Champions League.

While Bayern’s tweet made plenty of headlines, in the recent weeks they have been in headlines for all the wrong reasons. They recently announced the departure of manager Thomas Tuchel after having a poor season compared to the recent years where they have won the Bundesliga. They are eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the German league while getting eliminated in the DFB Pokal early.