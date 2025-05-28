Future of Maradona death trial in doubt as scandal-hit judge steps down

A key judge in the trial of late Argentine football superstar Diego Maradona's medical team stepped down on Tuesday, amid a scandal that has thrown the future of the high-profile case into doubt.

Julieta Makintach, dubbed the "judge of god," recused herself after it emerged she had been shooting a racy miniseries about the months-old trial, potentially breaking a string of ethics rules.

Maradona died in November 2020, at age 60, while recovering from brain surgery.

His seven-person medical team is on trial over the conditions of his home convalescence, described by prosecutors as grossly negligent.

After a series of police raids and a one-week suspension of the case, 47-year-old Makintach was on Tuesday accused of violating her impartiality, of influence peddling and even bribery over her role in the documentary miniseries "Divine Justice."

A trailer for the feature was played in court showing Makintach stalking the halls of justice in high heels as grim details of the footballing legend's demise were relayed.

According to a script, the miniseries would follow Makintach as she "reconstructs the death of Maradona and certain painful milestones of his life related to abandonment."

Footage appeared to contain unauthorised recordings allegedly made inside the courtroom, a violation of court rules.

Tuesday's hearing was marked by insults, recriminations, shouting and tears. In a bitter exchange, prosecutor Patricio Ferrari accused Makintach of behaving "like an actress and not a judge."

As the trailer was played, defense lawyer Rodolfo Baque jumped out of his chair to shout "trash!" at the judge.

Daughter Gianinna Maradona tried to calm him, before she and Maradona's former partner, Veronica Ojeda, both began sobbing uncontrollably.

Makintach sat with her head bowed, biting her lip and eventually said she had "no choice" but to recuse herself as one of the case's three justices.

‘Dark, ugly and lonely’

Her removal is an embarrassment for Argentina's judicial system and could yet derail a trial being watched by football diehards around the globe.

Maradona -- considered one of the world's greatest ever players -- died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema.

Those responsible for his medical care face prison terms between eight and 25 years if convicted of homicide with possible intent.

The charges relate to their decision to allow him to recover from major surgery at home, and the conditions of his care.

Gianinna Maradona has claimed her father was kept in "a dark, ugly and lonely" place and that his carers were more interested in money than his welfare.

The court will decide on Thursday whether the trial will go ahead or be scrapped and then restarted.

Some of the plaintiffs have called for a new trial, saying they felt proceedings have been tainted by scandal.

"Everyone now feels that this is compromised," said Mario Baudry, the lawyer for Maradona's ex-partner Ojeda. "It's healthiest to start over from scratch," he added.

