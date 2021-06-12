French Open: ‘Best match I was ever a part of at Roland Garros’: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pulled off a staggering triumph throughout 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in the elimination rounds of the competition on Friday. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both played some magnificent tennis to deliver an energizing four-setter that took more than four hours to finish.

The Serb didn't begin well and was 0-5 down at one phase in the primary set. However, he figured out how to create a shocking turnaround in a match that is as of now being viewed as truly outstanding in the game's set of experiences.

Novak Djokovic ultimately won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2, giving the enchanted group at Court Philippe Chatrier a genuine delight. Social media was buzzing with applauses about the nature of the match-all through its length, and in his post-match press, Novak Djokovic himself repeated a similar opinion.

"Definitely the best match I was ever a part of at Roland Garros, and top three in general. Playing my biggest rival on the court, he’s been a dominant force for so long. Electric atmosphere. One of the nights you remember forever."

He likewise clarified how he defeated his lethargic beginning, and how the adequacy of his serve helped him towards the end.

"Even though I didn't have a great start, I felt that I was hitting the ball well and that I needed to get into his match and adapt to his ball. I found my serve when I was down a break in the fourth. Tonight the serve wasn't a big weapon, but then it clicked at 0-2."

In spite of the fact that their experience didn't go to five sets like the first elimination round, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal went through four hours and eleven minutes battling each other brutally. The match was amazingly physical and difficult, with the team playing a line of long energizes.

Novak Djokovic, notwithstanding, is certain of recuperating on schedule for Sunday's last against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"My recovery abilities are very good and my physio will keep me in shape. I'll take things slowly. I know what I need to do, I'm not the freshest guy right now, but I have a day and a half," he added. "I'll enjoy the victory a little bit, relax a bit, and tomorrow I’ll start thinking about it. Rest is most important now."

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas had gone head to head in the elimination rounds of a similar competition last year, which the Serb won in five extraordinary sets.

"Tsitsipas doesn't want to stop there. He leads the race ranking this year. Clay is his best surface. It was an epic semi last year, and I'll need the power to beat him."

Novak Djokovic will firearm for his nineteenth trophy on Sunday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will play in his first-ever Grand Slam final.