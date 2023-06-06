French Open: Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka downs Elina Svitolina; to face Karolína Muchová in semis

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has reached the semifinal of the French Open 2023 after she got the better of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in straight sets. Sabalenka, who has been in dazzling form in 2023 beat Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 to reach the last four and will now try to add another trophy to her already impressive cabinet. She will face Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s final.

The match attracted special attention from the fans as Svitolina has been critical of players from Russia and Belarus. She had refused to shake hands with players from the nation after Russia had attacked Ukraine in March 2022. She had termed the attack as a ‘special military operation' and was not afraid to show her discomfort with players from the opposition camp.

What happened in the match?

Despite much anticipation, the contest was straightforward as Sabalenka raced away with a lead in both sets. She looked good on her baseline and with the forehand and gave Svitolina no chance of recovery in the contest. The No.2 seed won break points at a crucial stage of both sets before bringing match points and pocketing the match to make the semis.