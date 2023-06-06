French Open: Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka downs Elina Svitolina; to face Karolína Muchová in semis
Number two seed Aryna Sabalenka has closed in on yet another Grand Slam title after she reached the last four of the French Open on Tuesday. She got the better of Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and will now look to add the French Open crown title to her already existing Australian Open title.
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has reached the semifinal of the French Open 2023 after she got the better of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in straight sets. Sabalenka, who has been in dazzling form in 2023 beat Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 to reach the last four and will now try to add another trophy to her already impressive cabinet. She will face Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s final.
The match attracted special attention from the fans as Svitolina has been critical of players from Russia and Belarus. She had refused to shake hands with players from the nation after Russia had attacked Ukraine in March 2022. She had termed the attack as a ‘special military operation' and was not afraid to show her discomfort with players from the opposition camp.
What happened in the match?
Despite much anticipation, the contest was straightforward as Sabalenka raced away with a lead in both sets. She looked good on her baseline and with the forehand and gave Svitolina no chance of recovery in the contest. The No.2 seed won break points at a crucial stage of both sets before bringing match points and pocketing the match to make the semis.
Svitolina accuses Sabalenka of 'inflaming' tensions with net stand-off
After the match, Svitolina accused Aryna Sabalenka of deliberately "inflaming" the tense stand-off between Ukraine and Belarus players at the French Open on Tuesday by staring her down at the net. Sabalenka won their quarter-final and then approached the net in expectation of a handshake which Svitolina had already insisted she was not going to offer.
Karolina Muchova awaits in the semis
Sabalenka will play Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals after the Czech player stopped resurgent former French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her tracks with a 7-5 6-2 victory to march into the Roland Garros semi-finals for the first time in her career. Muchova has largely flown under the radar in Paris this year after she stunned eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the opening round.
