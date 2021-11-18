'Freedom of choice': Tennis star Novak Djokovic reiterates stand on COVID-19 vaccination

Ahead of the Australian Open, the world number one Novak Djokovic has reiterated his stand about freedom of choice over getting the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine shot.

Djokovic has reused to disclose his vaccination status as speculations over his participation at the Australian Open grow. The government officials of the state of Victoria have said unvaccinated players will be barred.

Recently, Nick Kyrgios, who has criticised Djokovic on a number of occasions said on his 'No Boundaries' podcast this week that he did not think it was right to force anyone, let alone athletes, to get vaccinated against the virus. However, Kyrgios confirmed that he was "double-vaxxed".

In a recent press conference, the Serbian was asked about Kyrgios’ comments, to which Djokovic, who replied, "That was unexpected knowing what was coming from him towards me in the last couple of years."

"But this time I must agree with him that the freedom of choice is essential for everyone, whether it's me or somebody else," the 34-year-old added.

"Doesn't really matter whether it's vaccination or anything else in life. You should have the freedom to choose, to decide what you want to do. In this particular case, what you want to put in your body."

"I have been always a proponent of that and always a supporter of freedom of choice, and I will be always supporting that because freedom is essential for I'd say a happy and prosperous life," added Djokovic.

