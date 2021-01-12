Formula One: Australian GP shifted to November, Chinese GP put on hold indefinitely

Formula One’s Australian Grand Prix has been postponed to November while China’s race has been put on hold indefinitely as COVID-19 forced the 2021 calendar shuffle on Tuesday. While the Australian GP, usually the season-opener, was delayed from March to November, no new date has been given for the Chinese GP, which is normally held in April.

The latest development means a second consecutive season of F1 has been disrupted by the dreaded virus, which was delayed and cut short into 17 races last year.

Formula One 2021 will now commence in Bahrain on March 28, a week later than the originally scheduled start in Melbourne.

"The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Many of the F1 teams are based in England where COVID-19 cases are surging due to a more infectious new variant, further complicating the matter.

Domenicali said that talks were still underway about the Chinese Grand Prix. However, an F1 statement stated that the Shanghai race would be conducted "later in the season if possible", citing travel restrictions.

"Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021," Domenicali said.

Formula One organisers said that they expect crowds to return for the 2021 F1 season after the previous season was held behind closed doors in 2020.

Italy’s Imola race is now back on the calendar as it takes the Chinese slot on April 18 with the location of a race scheduled for May 2 is yet to be announced.

The Australian Grand Prix will be held on November 21, soon after the races in the United States, Mexico and Brazil and will be followed by Saudi Arabia and season showdown in Abu Dhabi.

The Australian GP was called off in 2020, hours before the first practice session of the year as one McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus. The pandemic resulted in organisers reducing the 2020 season to just 17 events from the usual 22 races.

"As the third-last race of the season, this provides the opportunity to safely host what could be the championship-decider in Melbourne in the lead-in to summer," said Australian Grand Prix chairman Paul Little.

"We'd like to thank our loyal motorsport fans and employees for their understanding in these challenging times."

Australia have been successful in suppressing the virus and has held major sporting events including India’s ongoing cricket tour and next month’s Australian Open. However, the travel restrictions remain a major hurdle for the athletes.