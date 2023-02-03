Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja claims India 'copied' Pakistan's bowling template

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has once again made a strange claim, insinuating that India copied Pakistan's bowling attack.

“I often feel India took a look at Pakistan and designed their bowling attack the same way," said the ex-cricketer on his YouTube channel.

"Umran Malik has pace just like Haris Rauf, Arshdeep brings the left-arm angle like Shaheen Afridi. Wasim Jr. chips in during the middle-overs and so does Hardik Pandya, both have the same pace as well. Shivam Mavi also plays the role of a supporting bowler,” added Raja.

While Raja made the rather anecdotal statement, India has produced a flurry of good fast bowlers over the years. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are a few of the others that have been around much longer than some of the Pakistani bowlers.

This is not the first instance when Raja has courted controversy for making statements targeting the Indian team. As the PCB chairman, he had threatened to boycott the 2023 50-over World Cup if India did not come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup.

“If Pakistan doesn't take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don't come then they can play the World Cup without us,"

Such a statement, despite being the head of a cricketing board did not go down well with BCCI as well as former Pakistani players.

Wasim Akram slammed Raja for his statements by referring to him as a kid.

"He came for six days, now he is back to his original place," said Akram.

"Najam Sethi [PCB chairman] gave a very sensible answer. It all depends on approval from both governments. You have to talk properly with boards. This is not gully cricket, that if you don’t come, we also will not go to your country. I don’t understand who are these kids, who come and run cricket in Pakistan."

Notably, shortly after Pakistan were whitewashed in their three-match home Test series versus England, Raja was given the sack as the PCB chairman.

Under his tenure, the team performed horridly in the home conditions and the pitches were criticised heavily for offering nothing to the bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies)