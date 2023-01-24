'Don’t understand who are these kids': Wasim Akram takes a dig at Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has slammed Ramiz Raja who was recently sacked from his position as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Akram referred to Raja as being a 'kid' who came to operate cricket but was forced back to his original place.

"He came for six days, now he is back to his original place. Najam Sethi has experience. I think it is a wrong concept, that cricketers should be the chairman of PCB. It is an administrative job, so you need to have proper communication with all the boards. Najam Sethi is the right man for the job. I don’t care if people get angry," Akram told Cricket Pakistan.

The speedster recalled the instance when Raja, rather petulantly, issued threats to the BCCI for not agreeing to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

"Najam Sethi gave a very sensible answer. It all depends on approval from both governments. You have to talk properly with boards. This is not gully cricket, that if you don’t come, we also will not go to your country. I don’t understand who are these kids, who come and run cricket in Pakistan."

This is not the first time that Akram has taken a dig at his former teammate. In his autobiography titled, "Sultan: A Memoir", Akram said Raja benefitted on the field due to his father's reputation.

Akram recalled a Test match against New Zealand where Raja received preferential treatment because his father was a police commissioner.

“The first over the next day was delivered by Asif Faridi, a local quick; I was thrown the new ball for the second. I was in my fourth over when John Wright, New Zealand's captain, nicked to Ramiz at second slip. For all his batting kill, Ramiz was at slip for reasons of rank, because his father was a commissioner and because he'd attended Aitchison College," Akram wrote in the book.

Notably, shortly after Pakistan were whitewashed in their three-match home Test series versus England, Raja was given the sack.

Under his tenure, the team performed horridly in the home conditions and the pitches were criticised heavily for offering nothing to the bowlers.

