'Ramiz Raja was at slip due to his father's rank': Wasim Akram makes another bombshell claim

Big revelations continue to tumble out of former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram's soon-to-be-released autobiography titled, "Sultan: A Memoir". In the latest excerpt from the book, the speedster said that the current chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his teammate Ramiz Raja benefitted on the field due to his father's reputation.

Akram recalled a Test match against New Zealand where Raja received preferential treatment because his father was a police commissioner. However, despite receiving the benefit, Raja's performance was not up to par.

“The first over the next day was delivered by Asif Faridi, a local quick; I was thrown the new ball for the second. I was in my fourth over when John Wright, New Zealand's captain, nicked to Ramiz at second slip. For all his batting kill, Ramiz was at slip for reasons of rank, because his father was a commissioner and because he'd attended Aitchison College," Akram wrote in the book.

"He [Raja] dropped more than he caught, frankly,” added Akram.

The autobiography also sheds light on several other controversial aspects of his career and personal life. Akram has admitted to having a drug addiction and that it was in England that he first snorted a line of cocaine.

"Worst of all, I developed a dependence on cocaine. It started innocuously enough when I was offered a line at a party in England; my use grew steadily more serious, to the point that I felt I needed it to function."

In a previous excerpt, Akram revealed that his former captain Saleem Malik took advantage of his junior status.

"He would take advantage of my junior status. He was negative, selfish and treated me like a servant. He demanded I massage him; he ordered me to clean his clothes and boots."

The left-arm pacer added that he was angry at Tahir, Mohsin, Shoaib Mohammad as well as Ramiz Raja for taking him to the nightclubs.

(With inputs from agencies)