He demanded massage; ordered me to clean his clothes & boots: Akram's glaring revelation on Saleem Malik

Pakistan great Wasim Akram has made a big revelation on his former captain Saleem Malik. Rift between Malik and Akram surfaced several times during their playing days and now Akram has made some shocking revelations in his biography "'Sultan: A Memoir". The former speedster, who accounted for as many as 916 international wickets, has revealed that his equation with Malik was poor, to say the least, and the senior player took advantage of Akram's junior status.

In his book, the former Pakistan captain Akram said, "He would take advantage of my junior status. He was negative, selfish and treated me like a servant. He demanded I massage him; he ordered me to clean his clothes and boots. I was angry when some of the younger team members in Ramiz, Tahir, Mohsin, Shoaib Mohammad invited me to nightclubs." Even Malik had targetted the likes of Akram and Waqar Younis, stating the duo didn't speak to him during his captaincy tenure. In addition, the former Pakistan batter further alleged that Akram and Waqar wanted captaincy and, hence, didn't follow his instructions while he was leading the national side.

"When I would go to Wasim to hand him the ball, he would snatch it from me, because he wasn't talking to me. There was anger because I had become captain, whereas Wasim and Waqar wanted it. Both of them weren't speaking to me, and yet we won the series." reported Hindustan Times quoting Malik's exclusive interaction with Pakistani media. It is to be noted that Maleek led Pakistan cricket team from 1992-95 and Akram played under him. Later, Akram became captain and in 2000, Malik was found guilty of match-fixing allegations and banned for life for playing cricket.