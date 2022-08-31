Former Pakistan cricketer nukes PCB for how they handled Shaheen Afridi's injury

The Pakistan Cricket Board recently found itself at the receiving end of a significant amount of hate and flak from former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez. He slammed the national board for the time that they took to effectively deal with ace pacer Shaheen Afridi's injury.

The Shaheens' bowling order was recently dealt an extremely tough blow after their star bowler was ruled out of active contention due to a knee injury that he sustained while fielding back in July during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

A lot has been said of Afridi, who has since been shackled to the sidelines, and the rate of his recovery. Owing to the fateful injury, Afridi was forced to miss out on the second Test against Sri Lanka, the subsequent series against the Netherlands, and the ongoing Asia Cup tournament. On Monday, the board revealed that Shaheen was London-bound to receive further medical attention to fast-track his road to recovery.

Discussing Afridi's recovery in a video that he recently shared on social media, Hafeez was seen slamming the board for failing to seek the appropriate medical intervention and rehabilitation at the moment the extent of his injury was revealed.

"The things that I read and heard over the last few days, there was an official post. So this time period of 4 weeks or 6 weeks or 8 weeks - since the time he got injured, I think wasting this time is a criminal act," he asserted.

"A product like Shaheen, who is not just Pakistan's but the world's, and we have more such cricketers who have a fan following across the world, we need to look after them properly. This is why I feel they have now understood that and sent him to England.

"I feel they should have taken this decision when he got injured in the first place. They should have settled their findings straight away and should have sent him for the best rehab to England or wherever else," Hafeez continued.