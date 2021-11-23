Former Pak captain praises Rahul Dravid for his 'was never going to be easy on NZ' remark post T20I series

Rohit Sharma-led Team India thrashed New Zealand 3-0 in the three T20Is. Following the T20 World Cup debacle, the Men in Blue beat the Black Caps to kick off a new era in Indian cricket. Post the T20 WC, there have been wholesome changes in the Indian cricket with head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar stepping aside from their respective posts.

Hence, Rahul Dravid has stepped in as the head coach whereas Rohit took over from Virat Kohli as India's captain in the shortest format. In Dravid-Rohit's first assignment, India emerged on top of the Kiwis and whitewashed the T20 WC 2021's runners-up. However, Dravid won hearts when he recently praised the Kiwis and said that it was always going to be tough on them to prepare and fight in the bilateral T20Is, after getting only a three-day gap post the World Cup final.

Dravid told broadcasters Star Sports after the third T20I in Kolkata, "We have to keep our feet on the ground and be realistic, especially with bigger things down the line in the next 12 months. It's not easy for New Zealand to play a World Cup final, turn up three days later, and play three games in six days. We knew it was never going to be easy on them."

Hence, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has lavished praise on Dravid. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Butt said, "It only reflects utmost clarity and humility. And very realistic and professional talk because India did win but the other team just came from a World Cup final and hence it is not easy to mentally prepare for another international series so fast. They (New Zealand) also lost the toss. When you play so much international cricket, there is a difference in intensity as well. So he did take all these factors into account when making that statement. Yes India tested their bench strength, there was a new captain, new coach and they managed to win. But he is keeping them in line for the hunt. The actual target is the next target which will be in the next 10 months. So this is absolutely the correct and needed approach."

Post the T20Is, India will now look to dominate the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis in the two-match Test series, starting from November 25 (Thursday) in Kanpur. The first Test will see Ajinkya Rahane lead the side whereas regular captain Virat Kohli is expected to join forces with head coach Dravid for the second and final Test, which will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 3.