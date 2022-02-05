Forget that for now: Rohit Sharma on potentially taking over as India's next Test captain after Virat Kohli

India's limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday (February 05) played down the talks of Test captaincy ahead of the start of India's ODI series against West Indies. After missing the South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury, Rohit will be leading India in his first ODI series as full-time captain of the side.

Rohit had taken over as India's T20I captain in November last year following Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the T20I captain of the team. Rohit then replaced Kohli as the ODI skipper and is now being tipped to take over as the new Test captain following Kohli's resignation as captain in the longest format.

Kohli announced his decision to quit India's Test captaincy in January this year following the team's 2-1 defeat against South Africa away from home. Rohit, who was appointed as Test vice-captain ahead of the South Africa series last year, is one of the favourites to take over as the new Test skipper.

However, the Hitman is currently focused on leading the Indian team in the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies. Rohit said he has no idea about Test captaincy as of now and stressed that workload management is important amid concerns over his fitness if he is appointed as India's captain across all three formats.

"There's time for that. My focus is on limited-overs cricket. Workload management is important. We could lose a few series because we need to keep changing players, but we're ready for that," Rohit told reporters in the pre-match presser in Ahmedabad on Saturday ahead of the first ODI against West Indies.

"Forget Test captaincy for now. I have no idea for now. Like I said, there is the West Indies and Sri Lanka series, for now, to focus on," he added.

India will take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series followed by three T20Is. Rohit will be eager to clinch his first ODI series as the full-time captain of the Indian team.