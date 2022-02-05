'You want me & Shikhar Dhawan on bench?': Rohit Sharma stumps reporter after question on Kishan, Gaikwad

India's limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma is gearing up to lead the team in his first ODI series as full-time captain of the Indian team. India will lock horns with West Indies in the series-opener of the three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (February 06). Rohit had to miss India's tour of South Africa due to a hamstring injury but has now returned to the squad after recovering fully.

Ahead of the start of the three-match ODI series against Kieron Pollard & Co., the Indian captain answered reporters' questions during a virtual pre-match press conference on Saturday. Rohit spoke on a range of topics from the COVID-19 situation in the Indian team to the team's vision in limited-overs cricket going forward.

Rohit was also asked about the lack of opportunities in the Indian team for the young openers Ruturak Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. While Kishan was initially not part of the ODI squad and had been picked only in the T20I side, he was selected in the ODI squad after Shikhar Dhawan, Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Rohit came up with a cheeky response to the question and asked the reporter if he wanted him to bench himself and senior opener Dhawan to give chances to the likes of Kishan and Gaikwad. "You are saying I and Shikhar should sit on the bench and give Ruturaj and Ishan chances at the top?"- Rohit responded.

"The top 3 batters in Indian ODI team have done very well. Young batters will get opportunities. Ishan is getting one. There are a lot of matches. The ones who do well will get opportunities. Dhawan did well in SA but is now affected by Covid. Ishan is getting the opportunity now," he added.

Apart from Gaikwad, Dhawan and Iyer, pacer Navdeep Saini has also tested positive for the virus and is currently in isolation. All four players are likely to not feature in the ODI series against West Indies. Vice-captain KL Rahul, who also plays as an opener, will miss the first ODI due to personal reasons which will see Kishan get an opportunity at the top.

However, Rahul will be available for selection from the second ODI. Mayank Agarwal has also been added to India's ODI squad after COVID-19 cases in the team but the batter is currently in quarantine and will not feature in the first ODI of the series.